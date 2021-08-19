Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $48.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of FE opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

