Morgan Stanley Buys 1,019,244 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 1,405.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Canoo worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

