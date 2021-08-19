Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 79.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.