Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after buying an additional 91,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

