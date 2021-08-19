Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58.

