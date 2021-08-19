Morgan Stanley Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Key Tronic worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Key Tronic Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

