Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s previous close.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

