Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

