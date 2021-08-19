Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Codexis worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 63.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

