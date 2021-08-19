Morgan Stanley Sells 13,253 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

