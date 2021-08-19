Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

