MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.88

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

