Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.19

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.19 and last traded at $236.80, with a volume of 7074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,257,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $445,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

