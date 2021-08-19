My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Reaches $42.26 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00013769 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00146206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00150464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,540.40 or 0.99806258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00916870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.21 or 0.06698229 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

