Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,853,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

