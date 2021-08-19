Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,853,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
