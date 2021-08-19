Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.60

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 1446913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

