National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.88.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 103.76. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.28 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

