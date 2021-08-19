National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.88.
Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 103.76. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.28 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
