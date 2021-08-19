National Bank Financial Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,226. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

