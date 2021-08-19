National Bank Financial Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$13.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VET. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.41.

TSE VET opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.73. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

