National Bankshares Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.