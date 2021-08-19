National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,400. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $190,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

