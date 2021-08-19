National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in National Retail Properties by 92,279.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

