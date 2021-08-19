National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Reduced by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

