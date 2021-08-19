National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States.

