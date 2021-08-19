Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Up 3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. 856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 484,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $13,520,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.