Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

