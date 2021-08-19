Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NMRD opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.
