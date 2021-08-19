Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRD opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 6,528.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Nemaura Medical worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

