Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$38.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.
Neoen Company Profile
