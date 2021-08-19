Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$38.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

