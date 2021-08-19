Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 15420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$125.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.