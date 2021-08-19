NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry Sells 751 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David John Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

