NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry Sells 751 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David John Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
