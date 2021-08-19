New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

