New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 127,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

