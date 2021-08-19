New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

