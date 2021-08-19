New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYMT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.