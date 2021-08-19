NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 72.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

