NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $93,000 Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $760,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $11,377,000.

Shares of TAIL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84.

