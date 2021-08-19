NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

