NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

