NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,031 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Well were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Well by 24.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.