NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NGAC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. NextGen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

