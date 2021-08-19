NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $109,557.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. NFT has a market cap of $6.49 million and $109,557.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00867504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00106416 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

