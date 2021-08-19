Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Releases Earnings Results

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02. Nighthawk Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, Director Morris Prychidny acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 625,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$619,346.97. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,301,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,092,863.94. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,900 shares of company stock worth $279,673.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

