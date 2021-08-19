Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $125.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.91 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $484.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 149,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $540.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,182.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.