Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Hits $5.94 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00005809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $524,856.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

