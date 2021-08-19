North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce sales of $129.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

