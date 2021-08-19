North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.