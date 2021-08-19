North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMT opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

