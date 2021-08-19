Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

