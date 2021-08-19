Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,820. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.