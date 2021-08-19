Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

