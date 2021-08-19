Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $357,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

